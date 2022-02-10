Her Boyfriend Is Ready To Dump Her All Over Using A Carpooling App

A 22-year-old woman has a 27-year-old boyfriend that she thinks is absolutely wonderful in so many ways.

He’s basically “perfect” and up until recently, they had no issues or disagreements in their relationship.

They live in Europe, and several days ago, she was traveling by herself from one country to another.

She could either get on a bus to make her trip or take a plane (which terrifies her). Instead of those options, she decided to go with a carpooling app that’s very well known and highly trusted where she lives.

She got to pick out her driver on the app, a man who happened to have more than 400 glowing reviews.

She booked her trip knowing there would be a second person carpooling along with her and the driver, so she was comfortable in not having to be all by herself.

When she let her boyfriend know she had booked her trip through the carpooling app, he was furious.

“He told me I’m irresponsible, I don’t respect my life and finally he told me that he doesn’t want a girlfriend like me who doesn’t care about her life,” she explained.

“He didn’t want to talk to me all day yesterday because of this, he just called me once to check on me when I was in the car.”

