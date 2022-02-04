Her Boyfriend Is Really Wealthy But Always Makes Her Pay For Everything And Never Wants To Be Seen In Public With Her

A woman has been dating her boyfriend only casually for the last 3 years, and he’s told her that he’s super rich.

She estimates that her boyfriend has to make at least 5 times her own salary, which definitely leaves her feeling confused about his cheapskate ways.

Although she loves getting to go out and do different things, her boyfriend refuses to be seen in public with her and he refuses to take her out for dates.

Her boyfriend will only go out on the town if he’s in the company of his own friends.

Due to the fact that her boyfriend has zero interest in taking her out for dates or dinners, she figured she would get creative at home.

So, she frequently has different dates in the comfort of her own home along with her boyfriend. Sometimes, she’ll make sure to grab her boyfriend’s favorite takeout meals, and sometime’s she’ll cook an entire dinner for him.

On top of going out of her way to have at-home dates with him, she also frequently buys her boyfriend presents as that is her “love language.”

“None of this is ever reciprocated,” she explained. “I think what hurts the worst is that he knows how much I want to go out because I’ve told him many times, but he never takes the initiative to take me anywhere.”

“Anytime I suggest going out, there is always an excuse not to. There are of course things I love about him or I wouldn’t be wasting my time.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.