Her Boyfriend Just Revealed That He No Longer Wants To Have Kids With Her And This Might Be A Dealbreaker

A 22-year-old woman has dated her boyfriend for about 4 years, and he’s the same age as her. Although they’ve been together for years, their relationship has been off but then on as they took some time apart to be themselves.

Right now, they’re quite solid together and she knows she wants to be with her boyfriend for the rest of her life.

She even recently uprooted her life and left her loved ones behind as she moved with her boyfriend more than 1,000 miles from where they are from.

“My engagement ring and wedding band are hidden in the closet somewhere, we just picked them out a few months ago,” she explained.

“We agree on most everything and truly each other’s best friends, I love him with everything I have and he treats me right. But last night, he revealed something to me that’s kind of a deal-breaker…”

Her boyfriend revealed to her that he no longer wants to have children with her, which took her by surprise since they previously agreed that having children was super important to the both of them.

They even talked about the number of children they want (which is 2) and how great it would be to create a family together.

Apparently, her boyfriend changed his mind because he thought a lot about how it was dumped on him to raise his younger siblings when he was just a kid himself, which was hard on him.

“He said he feels like he had to raise everyone else his entire life, and he’s not sure he wants to do it again,” she said.

