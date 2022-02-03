Her Boyfriend Kept Hundreds Of Steamy Photos Of Girls He Hooked Up With Hidden On His Phone And She’s Thinking This Is A Deal-Breaker For Her

A 24-year-old woman is currently dating her boyfriend, who is 30, and before they became romantically involved, they were friends for an entire year.

They’ve now been boyfriend and girlfriend for the last 6 months, and they’ve already hit some major relationship milestones in just half a year.

Her boyfriend has been introduced to her family, she’s gotten to meet his family, and they both have recently told each other that they are in love.

“…And I was positive that he was the one,” she explained. “I’d never felt the way I did with him with anyone else in my life, I love him more than anyone.”

“However, just the other night, I was at home when he texted me screenshots of his ‘hidden’ photos folder on his iPhone, and it listing ‘0 pictures’. Then, he texted “I love you, baby.”

She had no idea what her boyfriend was talking about and so, she questioned him on what the meaning of the screenshot even was.

Her boyfriend was plastered when he phoned her up to say that he had kept more than 200 photos of girls that he hooked up with secretly on his phone.

All those photos had been in that hidden folder that he sent her a screenshot of.

A handful of those photos her boyfriend had been keeping secret were previous hookups wearing bikinis or from their Instagram accounts, though the majority of the photos were nudes each girl had sent to him.

