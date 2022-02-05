Her Boyfriend Lives With His Ex-Girlfriend And Her Mom But He Has Zero Interest In Leaving

A woman’s boyfriend definitely has quite an interesting living situation. He has an ex-girlfriend that he split up with 7 years ago, yet he decided to move in with his ex and her mom 7 months ago.

Her boyfriend told her that the only reason he moved in with them was so that he could save his money up to purchase his own house, but this just doesn’t sit right with her at all, and how can you blame her?

Now, when her boyfriend moved in with his ex and her mom, this was before she began dating him.

However, her boyfriend did lie to her about his living situation in the beginning of their relationship. He claimed he just lived with his sister, but she found out he was lying when she overheard his ex’s mom calling his name over the phone one day.

She could tell this was an older woman and there was no way it was his sister. Her boyfriend fessed up and told her the truth.

Since then, he has tied his hardest to make her feel comfortable with this interesting situation but she still is not ok with it at all.

She can’t help but feel extremely jealous and upset about who her boyfriend is living with, and she doesn’t want to have to live with her feelings just to make her boyfriend feel better.

The weirdest part about her boyfriend is that he fully expects to live a life with her in it…in addition to his ex.

“He said he wants a future with both of us in it, but I can’t accept this,” she explained. “I think he’s being selfish by wanting me to stay and I think I’m being selfish by not wanting him to have his ex as his best friend.”

