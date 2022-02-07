Her Boyfriend Said Another Girl They Know Is Flawless And When She Told Him That Hurt Her Feelings He Called Her Insecure

A 25-year-old woman has a 27-year-old boyfriend, and recently they decided to go on vacation. Some of her boyfriend’s best friends came too, along with the girls they are dating.

One girl in particular that her boyfriend’s best friend is dating is named Madi, and her boyfriend seems kind of obsessed with her.

When they were on vacation, her boyfriend mentioned feeling super bad for Madi being in a relationship with his best friend, since his best friend is really “high maintenance”

He then let it slip that he spoke to Madi all alone, and Madi said she wished she was a single woman.

One day after they arrived home from their vacation, her boyfriend again brought up Madi to her.

“He said, almost in awe, “she’s like your typical Florida girl, she’s just a really good looking girl. Like she has literally no flaws,” she explained.

“I didn’t say anything at first and then he said “but she’s just super annoying and loud”. It hurt in the moment because although I didn’t want to, I started comparing myself to her.”

“She’s super skinny and has perfect skin. I have so many flaws, my bf has never said that about me- that I’m perfect.”

“If anything he comments on my weight, makes fun of me when I wear makeup, etc.”

