Her Boyfriend Said That She Persuaded Him To Finally Leave His Wife But Then He Went Right Back To His Wife

A 29-year-old woman was dating her 30-year-old boyfriend for 8 months, but the entire time they were together he was also married.

He claimed to be in the middle of separating, and she felt like they should keep dating because they got along great.

“He told me he made the final decision to leave his wife because of me,” she explained. “I was under the impression that, because of the separation, that it was already something he had decided on.”

If that wasn’t enough of a warning, it gets worse from there. Her boyfriend put absolutely no effort in to going on dates with her or doing anything exciting together.

He was sending her nice texts to say “good night” or “good morning” in the beginning of their relationship, but those came to a stop.

She got to a point where she genuinely believed that he was only keeping her around for the intimacy, but she was seriously considering canceling her move to another state to stick around and be with him.

On one recent weekend, her boyfriend had insisted he planned something fun for them to do, but all they did was lay on the couch while watching TV.

She was exhausted over him promising to make more of an effort, and additionally, she was tired of him lying to her about things.

“Despite all of the negative, he is a good guy and I feel like this is just a case of two people who want to make it work but cannot,” she continued.

