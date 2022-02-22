Her Boyfriend Told Her That He Isn’t Attracted To Her, But He Does Think She’s Perfect In Other Ways

A young woman has a boyfriend that she’s been with for the last 10 months, but there’s an enormous issue in their relationship; her boyfriend doesn’t think that she’s pretty and he isn’t that attracted to her.

From the time she began dating her boyfriend, he disclosed to her that he has always been obsessed with a woman’s looks, yet he’s attempting to change that.

She also is aware that her boyfriend has just been attracted to Caucasian girls that are tall and have big backsides and thighs.

In contrast, she’s Asian, tiny, and only 4’9″, which she is aware isn’t exactly her boyfriend’s type, and she believes that’s the problem, aside from the fact that he doesn’t really like her face.

“I know beauty is subjective— I have been called ugly by some & gorgeous by others,” she explained.

“I struggle feeling insecure about myself apart from how he views me, but being with him is hard because I’m used to my partners always being really into/attracted to me.”

“He isn’t sure if he can change but he’s working on it. He said it’s draining for him because he feels bad that it’s even an issue but he just isn’t that’s attracted to me. He said some days he thinks I’m cute, other days just “okay.”

Since her boyfriend is not all-in on their relationship, she has found herself hesitating as well, and she isn’t sure she is interested in investing in a lasting relationship with him if they each are unsure of it being the best thing for them.

Despite that, she and her boyfriend believe their relationship to be the most straightforward and nurturing relationship that they have been in over the course of their lives.

