Her Boyfriend Told Her That If She Lost Weight She Would Be More Attractive Than She Is Now

A woman is in a new relationship with her boyfriend, who she has only been seeing for around 4 weeks.

She thinks her boyfriend is pretty much perfect for her, and he is incredibly kind.

Recently, she was on a video call with her boyfriend and they were discussing their intimate life and new things to try together.

Amid this conversation, her boyfriend bluntly asked her why she never goes to the gym or exercises at all.

Her boyfriend pointed out to her that he thought exercising was super important, especially when helping him personally with issues he has with his own health.

Considering they just had been discussing intimacy before getting around to exercise, she was pretty convinced that her boyfriend was trying to make some kind of comment about not being fond of her body.

Up until this point they had only made out, so she still wasn’t quite sure what her boyfriend did think about her body.

She chose to come out and just ask her boyfriend if he wanted her to lose some weight, and his reply shocked her.

“He didn’t give me a straight answer first but waffled and said the gains are nice and if he were honest if I did lose some weight it would make me more attractive,” she explained.

