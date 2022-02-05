Her Boyfriend Took Her Engagement Ring Shopping, Then Dumped Her Because He’s No Longer In Love With Her: He’s Since Been Sobbing Nonstop And She’s Wondering If They Have A Chance Of Making Things Work

A 30-year-old woman dated her 34-year-old boyfriend for 3 years, but he recently ended things with her in a super harsh way.

Several months ago she suspected something was up because he was no longer being as affectionate with her.

She truly believed he must have fallen out of love with her, and although she asked him point-blank if that was the problem, he denied it all the way while calling her crazy for daring to think such a thing.

“For the past seven months we had been discussing marriage and engagement rings and I was really getting excited,” she explained.

“I thought that he was actually in romantic love with me and that the disconnect was coming from me.”

“But then he broke my heart. He told me he knew he was never going to buy me an engagement ring and I was shattered!”

Additionally, her boyfriend revealed that he’s known since the beginning of their relationship that she was not “the one” yet he continued anyway and seriously strung her along.

While she did value him being honest with her, she was devastated to hear the truth come out of his mouth.

Prior to getting romantically involved with her boyfriend, they had a wonderful friendship and she considered him to be her best friend.

