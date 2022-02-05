Her Boyfriend’s Mom Just Passed Away And She Wants To Use His Mom’s Life Insurance Money To Fund Their Wedding

This woman and her boyfriend are dealing with the tragic passing of his mother—at the same time, she’s wondering how to move their relationship forward while remaining supportive.

The couple has been together for five years and was leaning toward getting married before Covid disrupted their plans.

His mother was incredibly supportive of their relationship and anticipated a wedding as soon as possible.

She shared that opinion with their extended families and even offered to facilitate the nuptials. The woman shared that her boyfriend’s mother was “begging us to get married, offered to drive us to the courthouse, offered us money to elope, anything!”

However, besides the pandemic, the couple had several financial roadblocks to overcome before tying the knot.

They both had a great deal of leftover student debt to pay off and preferred to start their married life at a steadier place than they were at the time.

But tragedy struck early this year when her boyfriend’s mother suddenly passed away. Besides unimaginable grief, the couple was deeply saddened that she hadn’t been able to see her son get married.

As it turns out, his mother left him a sizable amount of money through her life insurance policy, which was enough to settle his student debt and potentially pay his girlfriend’s off, too.

But using his mother’s money to meet her needs made the woman uncomfortable.

