Her Brother Never Told His Fiancée About The 4 Kids That He Has And She Accidentally Let This News Slip, Ruining His Engagement

A 22-year-old woman has a 28-year-old brother named Jamie who she started living with 5 years ago.

Over the course of the last couple of years, she has seen how many women Jamie got himself involved with.

He would frequently cheat on his girlfriends, and just was pretty crappy to all of them overall, but she never thought it was any of her business because it is her brother’s life, not hers.

Out of Jamie’s relationships, he ended up having 4 kids with 3 different women. Jamie’s oldest child is a 10-year-old daughter that he is required to pay child support for, though he basically never spends time with his daughter.

“The other two are twin boys (4) that he has with one of my close friends,” she explained. “She didn’t take him to court, so I do my best to provide for them if she needs help.”

Jamie’s 4th child is a son, and she guesses this boy is about 8-years-old. Now Jamie does not want children, especially his own, and makes no effort to spend time with them.

“He calls the ones he has “accidents” and has said before that he wishes he hadn’t had them because he gets irritated when their mothers call him,” she said.

3 years ago, Jamie started seeing a woman, Natalie, who moved in with them. She liked Natalie alright, but figured she would not stick around due to Jamie’s track record.

Well, she was wrong, and Natalie is currently engaged to Jamie. She’ll be moving out of their shared apartment soon, and Natalie made a comment about turning her bedroom into a baby room, which she figured had to be Natalie just teasing her.

