Her Dad Never Paid For Her To Go To College After She Destroyed A Family Heirloom: She Now Feels Entitled To Use That College Money To Fund Her Wedding

A young woman who is about to get married has a very tough relationship with her family. Back when she was 9-years-old, her parents split after her dad filed for divorce.

3 years later, her dad got married again to a woman named Ashley, whom she was terrible towards.

Looking back now, she realizes that her mom turned her against her dad and incited her bad behavior.

During her teen years, her dad attempted to put her in therapy in order to help sort out her behavior, but that didn’t fix things and she kept being horrific to him as well as to Ashley.

Her older brother then tried to intervene and get her to see the error of her wats, but she refused and ruined the relationship she had with him too.

“When I was 17 and over at my dad’s place, I got in an argument with Ashley since I wasn’t doing my chores,” she explained.

“I was so angry after the argument that I destroyed one of the last things my dad had of his fathers. It was an antique watch, that was priceless to him.”

“My dad found out and lost it, he was so angry that he said he will not pay for my college until I apologize properly and actually try at therapy. I refused, took out loans instead, and went no contact.”

While she was in college, she had a chance to actually reflect on how she treated her family. The distance that was now between her and her mom really helped her to clearly see that she treated her family like trash.

