Her Ex Just Told Her He Will End His Engagement To Another Woman If She Marries Him And She’s Considering It For The Sake Of Their Son

A man recently suggested to his ex that he would be happy to break off his current engagement to another woman if she agreed to marry him.

“My son only met his dad’s fiancée after they were already engaged, and he hasn’t liked her from the start,” this woman, the ex, started out by saying.

“It’s been nine months, and he’s now at the point where he refuses to go to their house because he just dislikes her that much.”

“The fiancée is a… cold person. She’s not horrible but can be unaffectionate, and she has no idea how to interact with a child his age,” she goes on. “She’s not malicious or horrible from what I’ve seen… but kids interpret things differently.”

In the man’s defense, he and his fiancée are not getting married for love. It is just a business marriage.

She initially refused the idea of getting back together with this guy by stating it is none of her business and tries to brush the topic off when he says he would leave his fiancée if she married him instead.

However, the suggestion is now sticking with her. And she is even considering it after the man consistently approaches the topic.

He is also acting flirtier around the mother since then.

She then gives out more information about her history with her ex. The couple broke up because he was not ready to be a father, and she was afraid of terminating her pregnancy.

The man was there when she had their son. However, they never reconciled because she was not ready emotionally. She still felt hurt and was still angry at him.

