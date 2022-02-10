Her Ex Lets Their 13-Year-Old Daughter Walk Around His House Without Any Clothes On

A woman has a 35-year-old ex-husband, and together, they have a 13-year-old daughter.

She splits custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, and every 2 weeks, her daughter either comes to her house or goes to her ex’s house.

5 years ago she divorced her ex, and after that, they started the custody arrangement of their daughter this way.

Her daughter adores her ex, and every time it’s her daughter’s turn to head to her ex’s house, her daughter is thrilled.

When the 2 weeks are up and her daughter returns to her house, she never really pries or questions her daughter about what goes on while she’s at her dad’s.

She always keeps the conversation regarding her ex to a minimum, but lately, her daughter told her what she does over at her ex’s house, and it’s disturbing.

“Our daughter apparently walks around the house naked when she’s there,” she explained. “Just casually.”

As soon as she learned this weird detail of what her daughter is doing over at her ex’s place, she did not reply to her daughter.

She let it go, figuring she shouldn’t get carried away or start assuming things, but then she decided to sit her daughter down and have a discussion.

