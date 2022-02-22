Her Fiancé’s Best Female Friend RSVP’d No To Their Wedding And Her Fiancé’s Reaction Has Her Questioning Things

A 30-year-old woman is currently engaged to a man the same age as her. Their wedding is set to happen in a few months, and now there’s a problem…

…Her fiancé has a best female friend who RSVP’d no to their wedding, and her fiancé’s reaction has her questioning everything.

“This “friend” has always rung alarm bells to me and I really don’t trust her,” she explained. “When we first started dating, she used to make “jokes” about him dating me for money (my family is very wealthy).”

“It also doesn’t help that he had a thing for her when they were younger, but never had a chance to get together as she was always in a relationship.”

She really thinks her fiancé’s best female friend has forever craved the attention he gives to her, which is concerning.

Her fiancé also does frequently spend time alone with his friend; going out for dinner or heading to his friend’s place to eat with her.

Although she has told her fiancé her fears about his friend, he always dismisses her while accusing her of being crazy.

“His friend is also exceptionally beautiful whereas I’m on the bigger side,” she said. “In the past whenever we’ve hung out as the three of us, she has asked to go to the beach, which is weird because there are a million other things to do in our city and it kind of comes off like she just wants to get her clothes off in front of him so he can compare her body to mine.”

Anyway, after her fiancé’s friend said she wouldn’t be able to make it to their wedding, her fiancé began acting in a way that has seemed to be a huge red flag to her.

