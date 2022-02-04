Her Fiancé’s Teen Sister Is Pregnant So There’s No Way She Wants Her At The Wedding

A 25-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 26-year-old fiancé, and they’re right in the middle of choosing who they want to invite to their wedding.

This couple wants to be able to mail out their invitations soon, so you can see how it’s a pressing matter for them to figure out who they do want there.

One wedding rule this young woman has is that she wants no kids at her wedding. She’s attended far too many weddings to count that she felt were destroyed by crying kids, and she doesn’t want that happening to her.

So, she’s not allowing any children under 10 to come, which does make sense.

Now, her fiancé happens to have a baby sister who meets the age requirement, but she doesn’t want to invite her for another reason.

Her fiancé’s sister is 17-years-old, and although she enjoys being around his sister and is happy to be part of their family, she recently received some news that greatly upset her.

She planned on having her fiancé’s sister attend their wedding, but several days ago she was informed that her fiancé’s sister is actually pregnant and keeping the baby.

“Now I’m not going to sit here and shame her for her irresponsible actions or anything, but I felt like this was a very big deal,” she explained.

“My family is very religious and I know they will be unhappy and it would potentially ruin their time if they saw a pregnant teenager at my wedding. That of course isn’t that big of a deal.”

