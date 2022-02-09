Her High Schooler Niece Is Dating A 21-Year-Old Man And Paying For Everything

A 25-year-old woman has an 18-year-old niece that she became the guardian of 7 years ago. Yes, when she was only 18-years-old herself it fell on her to provide for her niece since her niece’s mom and dad were considered to not be fit as parents.

Although she took on her niece at 18, her niece lived with her and her own mom and dad from the time that her niece was a baby.

Now, her niece is in high school and 18. Her niece met a guy back 2 years ago, and they started going out.

This guy is older than her (21 to be exact) which she definitely thinks is odd, though that’s a whole other story.

“The guy she’s with is nice, but that’s about it,” she explained. “I don’t know if it’s silly of me to be bothered by the age gap, but I am.”

“I don’t know why he was 19 going after a 16-year-old who was just a sophomore in high school. He has a full-time job at a grocery store which is fine, no judgment on anyone’s job.”

Her problem is that her niece is spending all of the money that she has saved up on this boyfriend of hers, as this guy blows through his paychecks.

Her niece buys her boyfriend expensive clothes and food. Every time her niece’s boyfriend takes her niece out for a date, he claims he can’t afford it, so her niece keeps paying.

She’s not trying to get involved with how her niece’s boyfriend chooses to spend all of his money, but she is upset that he never thinks to do something for her niece.

