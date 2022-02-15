Her Husband Passed Away, And Her Boyfriend Is Mad That She Went To Visit His Grave On Valentine’s Day

A 37-year-old woman was married to her husband, who was her high school sweetheart, and they had a daughter together who is now 15.

Sadly, her husband passed away 8 years ago, and she never expected to lose him in the way that she did.

“It took a long time to accept his death and move on but I did and I’ve been in a new relationship for three years now,” she explained.

“My boyfriend (38M) is amazing and I love him, he gets along with my daughter super well which is obviously important to me.”

Lately, things have gotten rocky between her and her boyfriend though, as he’s suddenly taken up an issue with her keeping a couple of photos of her husband in the home that she shares with her boyfriend.

She also has a little area in her living room where she has a collection of photos of her husband, along with a couple of candles.

Her boyfriend complained that seeing those photos of her late husband constantly make him feel “uncomfortable.”

Then, two weeks ago when she got home from work, she was upset to see that her boyfriend swiped the photos in her living room and tossed all of them into a drawer.

That alone caused a blowout fight between the two of them, and she couldn’t believe that her boyfriend was jealous of her husband who passed away.

