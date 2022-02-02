Her New Boyfriend Absolutely Refuses To Take Her Out For Dinner Where He Lives Because He’s Concerned They Will Run Into His Ex

A woman recently met a man through a dating app who got divorced from his wife 2 years ago. This guy pretty quickly started looking for exclusivity with her, and over the course of their relationship so far, he’s revealed a lot about his dating history.

“He told me he was dating a woman for “10 dates” and that they broke up because she was even asking to move in with him,” she explained.

“He said she drank too much etc. It sounded like this was last fall. He kept saying he was excited about her because she was “really pretty” but he had to end it.”

“However, he told me she is still driving one of his extra cars because he felt bad that hers broke down. I said for 4 or 5 months? He said it was a long story.”

Apparently though his ex is going to give him his car back shortly since she also has an ex-husband who is purchasing their daughter a car she can drive.

She then noticed on her new boyfriend’s Instagram account that he still kept photos of his ex, and in them, she draped over his fancy sports car.

Although his ex’s face wasn’t visible in those photos, her legs sure were.

She saw that his ex had left a comment on one of the photos saying that her boyfriend was a “lucky man” to be with a woman who had legs like hers.

“I didn’t see any pics of them together on either of their pages,” she said. “But they still followed each other.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.