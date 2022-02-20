Her Sister Is Terminally Ill With 3 Children, And She’s Refusing To Adopt Them

A 25-year-old woman has a 31-year-old sister who was sadly diagnosed with brain cancer that cannot be treated.

Nobody is quite sure how much time her sister has left to live, and her sister is already suffering from some awful side effects of her terminal illness.

Her sister is a mom of 3; a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old, and an infant. As soon as her sister learned that she doesn’t have very much longer to live, her sister wanted to know if she would adopt her children after her death.

“No we don’t have family, and her ex-husband wants nothing to do with the kids since she had cheated on him for years with many men and they aren’t his,” she explained.

“She doesn’t know who the dad is.”

Right now, she is married, but she and her husband have already decided that they never want to have children for a few reasons.

If she went back on their original arrangement, she knows the relationship that she has with her husband will end in divorce, because she did ask him about what he would do if she did agree to take the children.

To complicate things further, she actually does not have a great relationship with her sister, and she has never even met the three children that her sister has.

She also cannot afford to provide for three children.

