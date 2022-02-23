He’s Convinced His College Girlfriend Is Bullying Her Roommate And He Hates Her Behavior

A 20-year-old man currently is dating his 19-year-old girlfriend who is in college and living in an apartment on campus with several roommates.

A semester ago, his girlfriend ended up getting brand new roommates, and although she does get on great with 2 of the girls she lives with, the 3rd girl his girlfriend does not like at all.

He does understand that this one roommate of his girlfriend is very irritating; for example, she will not pay for any of the food in the apartment unless the other girls insist on it, she won’t cook any food for them, and she coughs all over the place.

“She’s pretty shy too and doesn’t join them when they go out most of the time and has no interest in working out with them,” he explained about the third roommate.

“I can see why this would frustrate my GF and her other roommates. Sometimes she annoys me when I’m over there, but it’s nothing serious and I think it’s important to still be decent and respectful.”

Pretty much every time he’s at his girlfriend’s apartment, he’s the only person that bothers to interact with this third roommate.

Not long into his girlfriend living with her new roomies, the one that his girlfriend has an issue with approached the RA to get some help resolving the issues between her and his girlfriend.

Although he thinks his girlfriend’s roommate could have tried to do something else initially to repair their relationship, he is sympathetic to the roommate.

His girlfriend got extremely mad at her roommate, and although she and her roommate sat down with the RA, the whole thing was bad.

