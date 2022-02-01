He’s Super Allergic To Dogs, Yet His Girlfriend Wants To Foster Them Even Though It Puts His Health At Risk

A man has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for more than 4 years now, and he’s highly allergic to dogs and cats.

He lives with his girlfriend, and together they have a dog as well as a cat. He permanently suffers from itching in his eyes, a stuffy nose, and even occasional hives.

“I have had severe allergic reactions related to breathing a few times,” he explained. “Currently I’m taking allergy shots which have mitigated some of the issues.”

“I love our pets and despite my allergies, I do not want to find them new homes.”

“My partner wants to foster dogs/puppies. Initially, I thought it was going to be a one-time thing and I was open to it.”

That was not the case though. His girlfriend agreed to foster multiple puppies all at the same time, and when they entered his home, he ended up having a very severe allergic reaction.

The puppies did end up finding loving homes, but now his girlfriend wants to continue to foster dogs and puppies regularly.

“I don’t want to,” he said about the fostering. “I have told her that, however, she wants to compromise and get one/two foster dogs every few months.”

He does know that his girlfriend is simply trying to save animals, which he can sympathize with, but this is putting his health at risk.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.