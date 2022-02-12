He’s The Dog Of Her Dreams And He’s Sadly Suffering From Glaucoma

Like most ’90s kids, the release of the family movie “Beethoven” in 1992 and its sequel’s release the following year made Stephanie beg her parents for a St. Bernard.

Her parents’ response? Stuffed animals of the film’s characters.

But when Stephanie grew up, she finally got her chance to find her dream dog; she drove three hours away to pick up Mack, AKA Mackey Wonder, a sweet pup who would turn out to be more than a handful.

“Little did I know how much work comes with owning a Saint Bernard lol (and yes, I did my research),” she wrote in her post on GoFundMe. “The slobber, the hair, the food, the poop- but it’s all worth it. I got a best friend out of it.”

Sadly, Mack’s been diagnosed with Glaucoma, which means he experiences migraines and extreme pain and will eventually go blind from his condition.

As Stephanie makes the impossible decisions in Mack’s medical care from now on, her vet has managed Mack’s pain with medication and eye drops.

The loving dog mom shared that there are only three treatment options for Mack; a $15,000 laser eye surgery that would still lead to total blindness in less than a year post-op; complete eye removal to stop the pain; and euthanizing sweet Mack.

Stephanie decided that the only real option was the $3,500 eye removal surgery. The vet bills are already stacking up, and just a week of consultations has already cost Stephanie $1,500.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Stephanie with Mack

