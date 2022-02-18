His Ex-Girlfriend Gave Him Her Dog After She Dumped Him And Months After The Fact, She Wants Her Dog Back

A man was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend for 3 years, and when he first was introduced to her, she already had a puppy.

His ex-girlfriend was under the impression that when her puppy grew up, he would be on the smaller side, but that wasn’t how things went.

His ex-girlfriend’s puppy grew up to be quite huge, and so she had to give her dog to one of her family members to live with.

When the pandemic hit, he decided it would be a good idea to live with her, and after they did make that move in their relationship, they got her dog back.

They continued living with one another for a year and a half, along with her dog, but then she dumped him out of nowhere.

“Since she was moving to another city, and probably also due to feeling guilty about leaving me so abruptly, she told me I could keep the dog,” he explained.

“In spite of my sadness, I was pretty over the moon at this, my scariest thought, once I realized the breakup was coming, was about losing this dog that I had grown quite attached to.”

“It was a tough breakup to get over, but since she was far away and I had my doggy, it was all good.”

In the end, he recognized the breakup was really for the best, and he had no ill-will towards his ex at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.