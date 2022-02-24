His Fiancée Bought A New Engagement Ring To Wear Around Her Rich Family So They Wouldn’t Berate Him But He Chose To Force Her To Wear The Ring He Bought Her And It Didn’t Go Well

A man is currently engaged to his fiancée, and her family is Persian and quite rich. She grew up completely “spoiled” and her dad purchased her a load of very expensive pieces of jewelry over the years.

Her family lives a life of luxury, however, he’s not on their financial level at all. He has a job as a developer just starting out in his career, so he isn’t making that much money.

“When I proposed to my fiancée, I had to get a ring that wasn’t very lavish,” he explained. “Like the rings she got as a 13-year-old girl for her birthday are better looking.”

“I thought that shouldn’t matter as much though as the ring is the least important part of the engagement. I’m also planning to get her a much better ring when I can afford it.”

“So she accepted, but unbeknownst to me, she hadn’t been wearing it, especially around her family.”

His fiancée decided to buy herself a new engagement ring that she only wears around her family. So, she takes off the ring he bought her and puts on the ring she got.

He never knew that she did this until he drove her car somewhere and noticed the ring box where she keeps her second ring in her car.

As soon as he saw this second ring, he asked her about it. His fiancée insisted that she wears this second ring when she spends time with her loved ones so they don’t berate him for not being rich.

“…She wanted to protect me from any judgment,” he said. “She said that if anyone from her family saw the ring I got, they’d think I wouldn’t be good enough for her. I told her I didn’t care and it made me feel bad that she didn’t wear my ring.”

