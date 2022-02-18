His Girlfriend Has Always Been Overweight And It Never Used To Bother Him Until Now

A 28-year-old man has been with his 42-year-old girlfriend for close to 6 years now, and they have a daughter who is 3.

His girlfriend came into their relationship with a 10-year-old child that she previously had, and they make a nice little family all together.

Ever since he met his girlfriend, she was, as he says, “overweight.” It was never a problem for him though up until recently.

“I’ve always been into slim girls (I’m in good shape myself, I should add) but I thought her personality made up for it and we had the best of times for the first couple of years,” he explained.

His girlfriend has also had Hashimoto’s Disease since he met her, and that has caused her to gain a lot of weight.

Then, she got pregnant with their daughter, and her weight spiraled out of control. He says that after her pregnancy, she became more “obese” than just “overweight.”

After his girlfriend gave had their daughter, she was able to lose the majority of the weight, though he still considers her to be obese and he cannot stop thinking about her weight.

Although his girlfriend is on medication to help the weight she gained through her Hashimoto’s Disease, and she does exercise and eats healthily, nothing works when it comes down to losing weight.

His girlfriend really does need to lose more though in order to get the surgery she wants to address her loose skin and ripped muscles in her abs.

