His Girlfriend Is Mentally Ill, But She Hid This Fact From Him For Years: Now That He Knows, He Doesn’t Think He Can Be With Her

A 28-year-old man is in a relationship with a woman that’s 1 year older than him, and they’ve been together for close to 3 years.

He really thought their relationship was amazing, and he has discussed marriage and kids with his girlfriend.

Things started to change not that long ago though when his girlfriend began acting…not like herself.

She started to be really aggressive and then began going on crazy rants that didn’t make any sense at all.

She also was acting quite paranoid, and so, he decided to say something to her about all this. When he did ask his girlfriend about what was really going on, she revealed a pretty big secret to him.

“When I confronted her about it, she broke down crying and told me she has had schizophrenia for about 6 or 7 years,” he explained. “I never knew about this.”

His girlfriend insisted she didn’t intend to tell him about her diagnosis because she figured he would leave her.

Her friends and family members are apparently not involved in her life anymore due to her schizophrenia, and she was afraid he would follow suit.

“She couldn’t keep up with the pressure of life and her medication was all out and her condition worsened the past month,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.