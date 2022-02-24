His Girlfriend Lost Her Job Over Partying Too Hard A Year Ago And She’s Not Interested In Getting A New Job Or Slowing Down Her Party Life

A 27-year-old man has been dating his 26-year-old girlfriend since they were both seniors in college.

It’s been 2 years since they each graduated, and they wasted no time moving in with one another after that.

While he and his girlfriend were still seniors, they loved to go out and party with their friends, and they frequently went to clubs together.

After graduation though, he buckled down and focused all of his energy on his career instead of partying, however, his girlfriend did not do the same.

“I have already made some decent progress in my career and make a good living,” he explained.

“My girlfriend on the other hand never got out of her college phase. The first year after we graduated college she got a job but put minimal effort into it.”

“She would go out 3 to 4 times a week ( and still does) to clubs and parties which lead to her oversleeping a lot and performing poorly at her job. This ultimately led to her losing her job about a year after graduating college.”

Right after his girlfriend got fired, she didn’t try at all to get a new job. It’s now been an entire year since his girlfriend got fired, and he’s the only one paying for anything in their lives.

He covers the cost of their groceries, their utility bills, the rent on their apartment. Meanwhile, his girlfriend doesn’t contribute at all.

