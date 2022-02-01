His Girlfriend Wants A $35,000 Engagement Ring And She Blows Her Money On Designer Items So He’s Thinking Of Ending Things

A 29-year-old man is currently in a relationship with his 27-year-old girlfriend, and he’s been with her for more than 5 years.

2 years ago, he asked his girlfriend to move in with him in an apartment that he happens to own. He never once required his girlfriend to pay him rent, and he also pays for all of the expenses his apartment incurs all by himself.

He was hoping that by allowing his girlfriend to live with him rent-free, she would be able to save enough money to purchase her own apartment as an investment for herself.

Now, in the last 2 years that his girlfriend has lived with him, she has been spending money like crazy on luxury items.

She buys coats from Burberry, jewelry from Cartier, and all kinds of designer bags. In all, she’s spent at least $10,000 to $15,000 on her designer buys.

Then the topic of engagement rings came up, and he was shocked to hear what she wanted.

“…Her desires for a ring have been pretty over the top,” he explained. “Originally she wanted a ring that would probably cost $20K-$25K, which I find very excessive but was willing to try and save up for it.”

“However, in the last few months she has upgraded her demands, and now wants a ring that would cost me $30K-$35K.”

“I find this amount pretty offensive given that it’s the equivalent to 3+ years of savings for me, and I’m not in a ridiculously high paying job.”

