His Stepdaughter Kissed Him And Said She Wishes He Was The Father Of Her Baby

A 45-year-old man first met his wife while she was undergoing a tumultuous divorce 14 years ago, and half a year after his wife finalized her divorce, he got to meet her children.

Her kids are now 27 (her son) and 24 (her daughter). He’s never had children, and it’s something he hadn’t planned on for his life.

Obviously, this all changed when his wife came into his life, and he loves her kids like they’re his kids.

Both of his wife’s children don’t share the same dad, and those men were never a part of their lives since they were highly abusive.

Right now, his stepson has gone on to get married to someone that’s really wonderful and they share two children.

He’s extremely proud of his stepson, and he speaks to him quite frequently. As for his stepdaughter, he is quite proud of her, though she’s struggled a lot more than his stepson has.

Unfortunately, his stepdaughter has bad luck with guys and always dates ones that are exactly like her own biological dad, which isn’t good.

“I was always there for her, and we could talk about anything, and other than her choice in men, our personalities were very similar,” he explained.

A couple of months ago, his stepdaughter ended her latest relationship with a guy that was truly terrible, and she decided to move in with him and his wife.

