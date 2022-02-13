His Wife Has A Terminal Disease, And Her Dying Wish Is To Be Able To Sleep With Her Ex

Dealing with a loved one having a terminal disease is one of the most heartbreaking things you could ever experience on this earth (and if this isn’t something you have ever gone through I hope you never have to).

But what happens when your loved one has a dying wish that’s really just a slap in the face to you…do you honor it, or refuse?

One poor man is in this exact situation after learning that his wife was diagnosed with a disease that’s left her with less than 1 year to live.

Doctors estimate that his wife will only have another 9 months, max, and she will be wheelchair bound in another 4 months or so.

As his wife gets worse, she will not be able to get out of bed as she nears the 8-month mark, though she got become worse faster than that.

He was devastated to hear this news.

“We’ve been together for a decade,” he explained. “I don’t remember life without her and I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone.”

“I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can.”

So, he discussed with his wife what her dying wish is, and what she had to say was pretty shocking. His wife let him know that her dying wish is to sleep with her ex.

