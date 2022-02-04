I Had No Idea You Could Even Adopt An Adult Until I Saw That New Show On A&E

If you stop to think about the whole idea of adopting, I’m sure you only think of children being adopted by adults.

Well, I used to think you could only adopt children too, but apparently not.

There’s a new show on A&E, Adults Adopting Adults, and I had no idea you could even adopt an adult until I saw the first episode last night.

It’s actually completely legal in many states here in America to adopt an adult as an adult, though a general requirement across the board is that all adults involved need to fully consent to the process (that means adopters and adoptees alike).

If you’re wondering what the Adults Adopting Adults show is all about, it focuses on several couples who are adopting, well, adults, into their existing families.

“Adults Adopting Adults” explores the unique stories of grown adults who are pursuing the unusual route to the American family: adult adoption,” A&E explains on their website.

“Six different pairs with individual motivations will embark on a journey to add an adult family member to their households.”

“But new families come with new problems; before they finalize their adoption, they will face scrutiny from their peers, naysayers questioning motives, and biological family members trying to stop the adoption.”

“Will it be happily ever after for these new families or will their constructed clans crumble?”

