Is Too Much Screen Time During The Pandemic Causing Depression And Anxiety In Kids?

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Canadian Paediatric Society recommends no more than 1-2 hours of screen use per day for children over two years old and none at all for younger kids.

This includes the total daily time spent using electronic devices- like smartphones, computers, televisions, and video game consoles- for digital media, video games, video-chatting, and electronic learning.

According to an open access article from The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a longitudinal cohort study has found a correlation between increased screen time and higher levels of mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The symptoms included depression, anxiety, conduct problems, irritability, hyperactivity, and inattention.

A cohort study is a type of research that identifies a group of people and follows them over a period of time.

In this case, the cohort consisted of 2026 Canadian children aged 2-18 years old. The children were divided into four groups (cohorts).

These consisted of two groups of children who participated voluntarily and two groups who participated as referred by either their primary care provider, mental health clinic, or neurodevelopmental disorder clinic.

This study confirms the primary outcome of increased screen usage was depression and anxiety. The secondary outcomes were conduct problems, irritability, hyperactivity, and inattention.

However, not all variables were included in the study model design. In short, that means that although there is a correlation, there is no causality.

