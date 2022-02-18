Meet The Very First Woman With Down Syndrome To Ever Model For Victoria’s Secret

The fashion industry has slowly been inching towards being more inclusive of all types and sizes; not just the Giselles and the Kates of the world.

I have nothing against supermodels at all, but the reality is we don’t all look like they do, and so it’s really refreshing to be able to see clothing and other products modeled by different types of people.

While the industry has been inching along towards inclusion, Victoria’s Secret has made a huge stride forward recently.

The company announced a partnership with 24-year-old Sofía Jirau; their very first down syndrome model to ever be a part of their brand.

This is an enormous milestone, and Sofía excitedly took to Instagram to share the news. “One day I dreamed it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true,” she said.

“I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

She will be featured in the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign, along with 17 other women of all different shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.

Janie Schaffer, the Chief Design Officer for Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, said in a press release that this campaign was directly inspired by women just like me and you who purchase products from them.

Instagram; pictured above is Sofía

