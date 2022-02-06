New Study Reveals That Adults Are More Likely To Underestimate Their Body Size

People are often their body’s own worst critic. Dissatisfaction with one’s appearance has become an all-too-common norm.

Surprisingly though, a recently released study– published in Scientific Reports– found that while only a quarter of people reported being satisfied with their body size, less than half of adults can even accurately identify their size in the first place.

The study was conducted by Wojciech Gruszka and a team of researchers from 2010-2011. It included nearly seven hundred and fifty Polish participants.

Gruszka aimed to “assess separately the perception of weight status and body size, as well as body dissatisfaction, in adults with normal weight, overweight, and obesity.”

The researchers first asked each participant if they thought they were underweight, normal weight, overweight, or obese.

Then, to assess body dissatisfaction, the participants were presented with images of body silhouettes.

They were asked to mark the silhouette that is most similar to their current body and mark the silhouette that they desire to have.

The study found that only sixty-three percent of participants could correctly categorize their weight status.

The participants were also more likely to underestimate their BMI and body size. For example, thirty-five percent of overweight participants reported that they had a healthy body size.

