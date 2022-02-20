One Of The Guests At Her Wedding Literally Died In The Photobooth But She Refused To Shut Her Wedding Down

This woman took to Tik Tok to answer the question, “what did you choose to do at your wedding that made family members upset?”

In her response video, Kat replied, “I kept the reception going after one of our guests died at the photo booth.” Then, of course, the internet erupted into chaos, and the Tik Tok got over 180,000 views.

Kat took to the platform to post a follow-up video that thankfully included some backstory. Her 27-year-old cousin-in-law had a preexisting heart condition, and during the wedding, guests started crowding around the photo booth.

“This is probably in between salad and pasta,” she clarified.

“[My husband] and I are ushered off into the bridal suite. I actually have no idea what’s going on at this moment.”

But matters got worse when it was clear that her cousin-in-law’s heart condition had caused her to go into cardiac arrest. “She leaves the wedding in an ambulance with no pulse.”

But Kat still didn’t know the details of the situation and figured that since her cousin was in the hospital, she would be on the mend soon.

So, they kept the party going. But, then, about “one-third” of the wedding left to go to the hospital, which seems like a big red flag that matters were serious.

TikTok; pictured above is Kat

