Online Harassment Is A Growing Problem Here In America, And 41% Of People In This Study Have Experienced It

While the internet is known to have intense downsides, a Pew Research Center report revealed that severe encounters with online harassment have increased in prevalence since 2017. This fact and others were released in their report entitled The State of Online Harassment.

From September 8 to September 13 of 2020, Pew Research Center surveyed just over ten thousand adults in the United States to gauge the prevalence and severity of online harassment encounters.

According to the report, online harassment is defined as including six specific behaviors: offensive name-calling, purposeful embarrassment, stalking, physical threats, harassment over a sustained period of time, and sexual harassment.

The report also deemed “more severe” online harassment as including “any stalking, physical threats, sustained harassment or sexual harassment.”

Some frightening fast-facts from the report include:

Forty-one percent of Americans report experiencing any form of online harassment.

Twenty-five percent of Americans have experienced any kind of “more severe” online harassment.

Twenty percent of Americans have been harassed online due to their political ideology.

Seventy-five percent of Americans who have been harassed online said their most recent encounter occurred on social media.

