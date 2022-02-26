People Who Had Their Nudes Leaked Or Exploited Discuss How It Affected Their Lives

Now that online dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble are the norm, sending nude photos is not unusual. Still, you can never be sure that your photos are safe– even if you just send them to your partner.

Spreading, or “leaking,” nudes has become all-too-common and has the potential to severely damage someone’s social relationships, career, and overall reputation.

A user named AvGDz on Reddit recently asked people how having their nudes leaked or exploited affected their lives.

The thread quickly gained over two thousand responses, where users detailed horrifying stories involving ex-partners, catfishes, strangers, and more.

Read some of the comments below, and remember, sharing someone else’s photos without their consent is never okay.

This Woman Was A Minor And Could Not Escape The Images For Years

“I had my nudes leaked when I was a minor and it absolutely ruined my early 20s in every aspect. I didn’t dare date and I had no friends because the pictures would somehow always end up being sent to anyone I got close to. It reached such a point that extended family and co-workers were receiving pictures.”

“I almost killed myself to get it to stop. I was caught just before, and ended up filing a police report which was traumatizing in and of itself.”

–Basicdogowner

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.