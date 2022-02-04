Perfect Your Pout This Valentine’s Day With These Long-Lasting Red Lipsticks Under $19

Red lips are a completely classic look that everyone can pull off. Although it’s kind of cliché, I seriously love a red lip on Valentine’s Day.

I’m also at the point in my life where if I put any kind of color on my lips, I want it to last through eating, drinking, and kissing, without having to painstakingly re-apply it.

If you don’t want your lipstick coming off on your glass or your date, I have you covered!

These amazing long-lasting red lipsticks are all under $19 and can easily be ordered online and make it in time to help you have a great night on February 14th.

Get ready to perfect your pout and find out which one I’m going to be wearing!

Rimmel Provocalips 16hr Kissproof Lipstick

Alright, the first lipstick on the list is Rimmel Provocalips 16hr Kissproof Lipstick.

If you want an exceptionally affordable drugstore pick that can really hold its own against designer brands, this is it!

