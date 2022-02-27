Rock-A-Bye Baby (Who Puts A Baby In A Tree?) And Other Simple Nursery Rhymes Have Hidden Meanings To Help Children Avoid Concussions

Have you ever listened to a nursery rhyme and thought to yourself, why does everyone get hurt or die?

A research scientist from the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania has challenged whether nursery rhymes were written to teach children manners and morals or help them prevent head injuries.

In a recently published article in BMJ, one of the world’s top five most cited general medical journals, since 1840, seven seemingly harmless nursery rhymes were reviewed and paralleled to the real-life consequences of hitting your head.

The seven nursery rhymes are listed below.

Humpty Dumpty, an egg, similar to a human head, gets a skull fracture from falling off a wall.

Jack and Jill, a boy, gets a skull fracture from falling down a hill.

Rock-a-Bye Baby, an infant left in a cradle placed up high, falls from a tree. We can only guess what happens to him.

Ring a Ring o’ Roses, children stand in a circle, fall on the ground, possibly causing head injuries.

Five Little Monkeys, small monkeys, hit their heads after jumping on a bed, possibly fracturing their skulls.

