She Accused Her Future Mother-In-Law Of Pretending To Have A Broken Leg In Order To Get A Plus One To Her Wedding

A woman recently tied the knot, and while she was picking out her list of people to invite, she knew she didn’t want to have too many people there for her special day.

She just thought it would be good to invite those who were close to her and her groom; nobody else.

One of the people she specifically wanted to exclude from her wedding? Her future mother-in-law’s boyfriend.

Her future mother-in-law has been dating her boyfriend for one year, and she does not like this guy at all.

When she let her future mother-in-law know that her boyfriend couldn’t come as a plus one, her future mother-in-law did not take this news well at all.

“MIL responded by threatening not to come, telling her own son she hated him, and throwing an epic tantrum which her parents had to mediate,” she explained.

“MIL refused to RSVP and said she needed to think about it, because she didn’t want to go, but she didn’t want to listen to shit from her parents and her ex if she didn’t go.”

Just one week before her wedding was about to happen, her future mother-in-law broke one of her legs.

Obviously, this meant her future mother-in-law wouldn’t be able to get to her wedding alone let alone get around there.

