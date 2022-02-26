She Asked Her Husband To Back Out Of Being A Groomsman After She Learned How Much It Was Going To Cost Them To Go To The Wedding

A woman anonymously took to Reddit to seek advice on how to help her husband step down from being one of his best friend’s groomsmen. Why? The role is simply too expensive.

A 31-year-old woman wrote about her 33-year-old husband Terry and what a wonderful man he is. Not only that. but how people are always enthusiastic to see him.

“People he hasn’t seen in years practically fall all over themselves when they run into us at a party/event,” writes the user.

The woman explains that recently, the company that Terry works for hired an old-time friend of his named Roy.

Roy and Terry were very close ten years prior and had even roomed together. However, after Terry moved out, the two friends lost contact.

“To say Roy was happy to see Terry is an understatement,” writes the user. “He was posting all over social media about being ‘reunited’ with my husband, etc.”

However, she claims that Terry wasn’t quite as excited as his friend.

The couple later discovered that Roy is engaged, and he eventually ended up asking Terry to be one of his groomsmen. Terry immediately accepted, but that was before he knew about all the wedding details.

Later on, they found out that the wedding would be at a major theme park during the first week of April, which was only four months away from when the post was written.

