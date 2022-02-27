She Came Home One Day To Find Her Engaged Sister-In-Law Trying On Her Handmade Wedding Dress And She Freaked Out

A 28-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 2 years older than her, for close to 6 years.

Back when they first got engaged, they were quite tight on cash, and she could not afford to have the wedding dress of her dreams.

Well, her mom was a great sewer and agreed to help her create the wedding dress she dreamed of, so that’s exactly what she did.

“We spent over a year finding the pattern, picking the fabrics, and making my beautiful wedding dress completely from scratch,” she explained.

“It’s the first big project I’ve ever sewn, so I’m quite proud of it. Making it also brought me much closer to my mother, as the whole project was sort of a bonding experience.”

“It also holds a lot of additional sentimental value as my dad passed away while we were making it, so I sewed a heart-shaped cutout of one of his shirts into the lining of the dress in order to keep him with me on my big day.”

Her dress still means the world to her, as it made her feel more connected to her entire family, along with her husband as well.

Not that long ago, her 23-year-old sister-in-law became engaged, and her sister-in-law doesn’t have a lot of money to spend on a wedding.

Her sister-in-law recently graduated college after racking up a lot of loans, and she does not make that much at her current job.

