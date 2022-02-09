She Decided To Give Herself A Makeover And Now Her Friend Is Completely Envious Of Her Look

A 30-year-old woman admits she is more on the tomboyish side than the feminine side. She basically never wears makeup, she prefers sneakers to anything else in regards to footwear, and she chooses to dress pretty simply.

She believes her style has been influenced a lot by her 4 brothers and the fact that growing up, her mom wasn’t super into makeup or things like that.

Back in November, she met her 32-year-old friend named Anna, and lately, she has been making a real attempt to add some more women to her life since she is only really friends with guys.

Every time she has hung out with Anna, she always is in jeans and sneakers; nothing fancy.

Having more female friends inspired her to make a change in her style, along with the fact that she broke up with her significant other not that long ago.

So, she decided to give herself a makeover. She met up with Anna last week for brunch, and she made sure to get dressed up and wear makeup like she’s been practicing at home.

She really wants to make dressing up a habit around her friends as a sort of practice run for when she gets dressed up to go out on dates now.

When she arrived at brunch, Anna was shocked to see her wearing heels, a dress, makeup, and jewelry, and the fact that Anna made wasn’t exactly nice.

Although she still aimed for “simple” her new look is a far cry from how she used to dress, and Anna could not believe it at all.

