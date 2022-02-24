She Didn’t Know Her Boyfriend Is Autistic When She Met Him, But It’s Upsetting Her Now

This woman is feeling unsure about continuing her relationship. She and her boyfriend are not only from different countries and trying to navigate differences in cultural expectations, but she also just found out about his autism diagnosis.

The woman is from Russia and, upon meeting him, immediately hit it off with her boyfriend. She believes they are compatible and communicate well.

The woman also thinks her boyfriend is handsome, intelligent, and funny– what most girls dream of in a man. Now, though, she has other reservations.

“When we met, I did not know about his diagnosis. In fact, I found out a couple of months ago,” the woman said.

Her view of her partner has since changed, especially after realizing that he does not match her cultural expectations of a husband.

“In my perspective as a girl born in Moscow and raised in Russian culture, the man of my dreams has his own business and friends; he is someone who has grown mentally and stands firmly on his feet,” the woman explained.

When the pair met, the woman noted that her boyfriend did have a robust social life. Since the pandemic, though, his social circle has shrunk, and the woman is worried.

“After the pandemic, he has no friends– only family, and even they are not too close. He lives alone, does not want to make new friends, and he does not work,” the woman explained.

She does want to help him get through this but feels that their language barrier is getting in the way.

