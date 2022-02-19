She Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé’s Brother To Be In Their Wedding Party Over The Comment He Made About Her Weight

This woman was bullied about her looks in high school and is having major flashbacks with comments her fiancé’s brother has made about her weight.

In her Reddit post, she gave some background for how she experienced hate growing up and how it’s affected her self-esteem.

“The main way this took place was people asking my then-boyfriend why he was with me because I was “ugly,” this happened in front of me and also when I wasn’t present.”

She recently mentioned around her fiancé that his family might not approve of her or think she was in his league.

This came from a place of insecurity that grew when people would ask her high school boyfriend why he was with her.

She said, “I bet [your brother] thinks I’m ugly.” Her fiancé told her, “I’m sure he doesn’t, especially as he did say to me when we started dating, ‘why are you with [OP]? She’s fat.'” This comment was, of course, crushing for her to hear, especially since her weight had not been a sensitive area in her self-image until a few years ago.

Now, she’s seriously questioning what role her future brother-in-law should play in her upcoming nuptials.

Her primary fear is having to hear him make a speech and have a significant role in the ceremony. Though her fiancé is flexible about his brother’s involvement, their family might react differently.

She shared this fear, writing, “My fiancé doesn’t have any emotional attachment to having his brother as best man, they’re not really close, but is worried about family fall out.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.