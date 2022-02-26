She Doesn’t Want To Live With Her Pregnant Roommate Anymore But She Has Not Yet Broken The News To Her

This twenty-two-year-old woman and her best friend were living the dream. They finally rented a new apartment together last December, and things were off to a great start. While the woman went to school, her best friend worked.

Now, though, her best friend’s life has been turned upside down since recently finding out she is pregnant.

“Our great time together was short-lived. She had been having unprotected sex and, after taking three tests, her pregnancy was confirmed,” the woman explained.

Being so young, the woman asked if her best friend was ready for a child. Her best friend does not believe in termination though and has decided having the child is her only choice. The woman is excited for her best friend but also very worried at the same time.

“Naturally, I was happy for her, but I am also extremely shocked. She is still very young, has not finished school, and she is not with the baby’s father, who is forty-six years old. He lives an hour and a half away from where we live together now,” the woman said.

The woman’s worries only amplified after her best friend quit her job two months ago. She claimed she would find a new one but has since relied on her family for financial support.

“Two months later, and she still does not have a job. She can barely pay her half of the rent, and her family pays for her rent, car, insurance, and just about anything else you can think of even though they do not have it,” the woman said.

For context, her best friend’s family recently suffered an unfortunate loss. Her father passed away, and now, the best friend’s mother is left trying to support herself and her pregnant daughter alone.

“Her mom always tells her that she needs to get a job. She gives everything she has to her daughter. Still, my roommate is unfazed by these conversations,” the woman said.

