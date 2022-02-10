She Ended Up Planning Her Own Bachelorette Trip And Her Twin Sister Is Upset Since It Was Supposed To Be Her Job As The Maid Of Honor

A 27-year-old woman has been engaged for far longer than she bargained for due to the pandemic and all of the setbacks that came with that.

Although the actual plans for her wedding haven’t been impacted, she did decide that she wants to do something different for her bachelorette party.

“Now that I have more money saved up I would like to make it a little more special for the fact that I’m FINALLY getting married,” she explained.

“My twin sister is my MOH and thinks that I’m being way too controlling and I should just trust her to handle all of the planning… Even though she has not shared ANY plans with me, or has asked for my opinion outside of wanting to go to a wine trail.”

Being a proactive planner is just who she is, and so she decided to get going and plan her own bachelorette party.

Since her friend is flying all the way from California to be in New York for the wine trail her sister mentioned organizing, she knew she had to do more to make it special for her friend.

Her friend was initially going to spend the weekend in the Finger Lakes of New York, which is where the wine trail is taking place, but she thought it would be better to book a new trip to New York City for memorial day weekend.

She figured that would give her friend more time between his exhausting flights, and also she was interested in going to NYC so she could meet the new baby her brother and sister-in-law welcomed a few days ago.

“As soon as I told my sister this she started yelling at me saying that nobody else would be able to make a holiday weekend, I was bending over backward for the friend flying in and not thinking of anyone else, and that it was too expensive,” she said.

