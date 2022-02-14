She Found Another Woman’s Hair In The Bathroom Of The Guy She Was Seeing: After She Confronted Him He Ghosted Her

A 30-year-old woman was dating a guy 6 years older than her for the past 2 months, and at the beginning of things, this guy was all in.

He was coming in hot initially, though lately, she thought that he was not as into her and he has been growing more distant.

Although this guy insisted his career was getting in the way, he still was sending her text messages every single day.

Despite the frequency of his texts, he wanted to get together with her just one time each week, which was less frequent than how things had been between them.

It definitely sounds like something has been up, or perhaps he has been losing interest, and her worst fears were confirmed when she went to his place last weekend.

As she was in this guy’s bathroom on Saturday, she spotted another woman’s hair in his bathroom sink. Now, her hair is blonde, and these hairs were dark and quite long, so they had to be female.

She figured it all looked like a woman had definitely brushed her hair in front of the sink, but..it wasn’t her.

“I didn’t say anything right away because I didn’t want to make a fuss,” she explained. “I brought it up on Sunday, and explained that I wasn’t seeing anyone else, so it hurt to see.”

“He ignored me for 12 hours, then replied, “I don’t respond well to baseless accusations.” I know he has a bit of an ego, so I let him cool off.”

